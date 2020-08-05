COLCHESTER — Dominic Liscinsky and Ben Archambault, both members of the BFA St. Albans class of 2020, found a baseball summer home in Colchester with the Cannons this season.
The Legion Baseball season, which was canceled in April due to concerns surrounding COVID-19, left Franklin County Post 01 and the other Legion teams in a lurch.
Legion coaches began talking about how they could help get Vermont kids a summer season. Thirteen teams were able to find fields to play on.
Franklin County Post 01 coach, Josh Laroche, worked on adding his team to the summer league but was unable to find a field to call home for the summer.
Matt Rodovick, head coach of the Cannons, reached out to Laroche.
“I asked Josh if he had any Legion guys who wanted to play and were willing to drive to Colchester and be part of our program for a year. Those guys were both rip-roaring and ready to go,” said Rodovick.
“They made a great commitment to stick with the game and play with kids they didn’t know. We were a team they were competitive with in the past, and they did a really good job of coming and working hard and having fun.”
Rodovick complimented the two Franklin County players on their dedication and eagerness to contribute.
“Ben is a sponge! He’s worked hard on the mound, and when he’s in the dugout, he’s watching and learning. He’s not playing in college, but he’s so passionate about the game,” said Rodovick.
Liscinsky, who’s headed to SUNY Cobleskill, where he will join the school’s varsity baseball program, also impressed Rodovick.
“Dom has a ton of talent. He can run, hit for power, and go get it in the outfield. He’s spent the summer working on getting ready for college,” said Rodovick.
Liscinsky led the team in RBI, and hit a 3-run, game-winning homer in the final week of the regular season against rival Essex.
Archambault had the most innings on the mound in the regular season, throwing 20.1 innings and finishing the regular season with a 2.56 ERA.
The decision to add kids from an opposing team wasn’t something Rodovick took lightly.
“I talked with my guys and told them we had the opportunity to add some kids from Franklin County. They were on board from day one,” explained Rodovick.
On top of new teammates and coaches, the two young men from Franklin County also had to adjust to safety regulations and season changes set in place due to COVID-19.
“We wanted to let the kids be kids after all they’d lost in the spring. I wanted to give them what they were looking for,” said Rodovick.
“The guys wanted to win, but they did want some more off days, too, so we were a little more relaxed this year.”
Getting back on the field for the first time since last summer was a big adjustment.
“We told them we were going to work to get them back in game-shape. I reminded them they hadn’t had 20 spring games and months of practices,” said Rodovick.
“We had games we didn’t play near our potential, but got better. We’ve gotten on a roll here, and I liked our chances in the tournament.”
This year, the Cannons played 15 league and two non-league games. None of the teams were associated with Legion, but they maintained Legion rules and established an in-state tournament.
Teams received a point index in the regular season based on home and away game wins and losses, and the top three seeds received a bye.
The remaining ten teams played in playdown games on Thursday, quarter-finals on Friday, semis on Saturday, and a final on Sunday in a single-elimination tournament.
The tournament was held this past weekend, with all 13 teams from the state competing for the unique opportunity to be state champions in a very unusual season.
The title game was played in White River Junction, site of the 2017 Legion State Championship for the Franklin Post 01 team.
The Cannons earned a 5-3 win over Bennington on Thursday, Essex on Friday ((7-1), and fell to SD Ireland Shamrocks on Saturday. SDI won the tournament on Sunday, defeating Lakes Region.