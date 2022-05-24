The Comets beat the Burlington squad by a score of 14-2. Coach Berthiaume decided to reward his bench by giving them all significant playing time. Most of the starters were limited to one at bat and then the reserves came in and closed the deal.
In the first inning, the Comets scored five runs to take an early lead. Sierra Yates had a 2-run single, Ruby Dasaro had an RBI single and then Brooke Barnett had a 2-run single. Burlington scored one in the third and one in the fourth to make the score 5-2.
In the bottom of the fourth, Lindsey LaBelle hit a lead off homerun for her first career hit. That hit woke up the Comet bats. Barnette had her second hit of the day, and Cora Thomas doubled her to third. Bella Shuford drove a run in with a deep sacrifice fly. Makenna Hughes then got an infield hit to drive in Thomas and the Comets now lead 8-2.
In the bottom of the fifth, the Comets scored six runs to end the game. Dasaro led off with a walk, LaBelle got her second hit of the game. Maddie Carey then drove a deep ball to the fence for an RBI double and her first varsity hit. Ella Reynolds stepped up to the plate and followed with a 2-run double for her first varsity hit. After a couple of hit batters that loaded the bases Arleigh Richard cleared the bases with her double and the Comets brought the game to an end.
Barnett, LaBelle, Richard, Carey, Shuford, and Reynolds all played critical roles in the win. It was great to see their hard work and perseverance get rewarded today. It's not always easy to be in the supportive role, and to see them all have great games today was thrilling for the Comets coaching staff who appreciate them and their efforts each and every day!
The Comets are back at it tomorrow with South Burlington coming to town. They have a fantastic record and will be a great challenge for the Comets as they prepare for the playoffs that begin next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.