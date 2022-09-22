Comet volleyball player Lindsey LaBelle set a program record against visiting Harwood on Sept. 13, tallying 18 kills in a back-and-forth match that saw the Comets rebound from a two-set deficit to win the match 5-2.
Q&A with Lindsey LaBelle
What pride and joy do you have in being part of the original six members of the Comet volleyball program? I'm so grateful to be a part of the original six members of the program. When we started playing volleyball, we could rarely get a serve over the net, the way that Coach (Bert) Berthiaume and Coach Heather (Blackburn) have helped us is amazing, and I couldn't ask for better coaches.
What will you remember most about the comeback win against Harwood and your 18 kills? What I will remember most about our comeback in the Hardwood game is the energy in the gym; everyone there helped us win that game; whether they were on the bench, in the stands, or on the court, everyone there helped us. My team helped me get the 18 kills; every hit I had, they were supportive, and I wouldn't have the record without them.
What will you remember most about playing volleyball for the Comets? One thing I will remember most about playing Comet volleyball is how far we have come in a short time; two years ago, we won one set out of the whole season. Together we worked hard, on and off-season, to be here where we are now. The Comets have dedicated themselves to this program, and it shows that we're a family.
Comet coach Bert Berthiaume: Lindsey LaBelle is one of our original six players. I'm very proud of how far she's come in her four years with the program. She's worked hard and has also put in many hours with her travel team. She's developed into one of the state's premier Middle Hitters. She's tall, which is a benefit for this position, but that's not all she brings to our program. She's one of our best servers and is also a great defender from the back row; when you add her hitting skills at the net, you have a complete player. She's become one of our leaders on the team, and her teammates love playing with her because of her talent, passion for the sport, and sense of humor. Lindsey's had a great start to the season, highlighted by her performance against Harwood last week. She was awesome from the service line and lethal at the net. She set a program record with 18 kills in the match. This led to an exciting come-from-behind victory for the Comets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.