FAIRFIELD — Testing limits and pushing boundaries has fueled a thirst for adventure for Brady Howrigan since he was a kid.
"I grew up in Fairfield and played traditional sports--football, baseball, and basketball and anything around the farm," said Howrigan.
"We got into adventure stuff in high school when we got our licenses and cars; it expanded our borders. We'd be out any chance we could, hiking and visiting swimming holes. There's so much around us."
Howrigan and his group of friends have all graduated from high school, and when they get time to get out, they do.
"We go out and explore the state, but we never have a destination in mind. We'll visit places we explored as kids and places we hear about," said Howrigan.
Howrigan and his friend Ari Beauregard decided to partner their love of adventure with a budding interest in photography.
The two men bought cameras at about the same time, and as Howrigan noted, they didn't really plan it.
Skiing is one passion that Howrigan and his group of friends all share.
"I'm always thinking about how to pick up speed or go a little bigger or hit a bigger gap. I like the adrenaline side of things, and I like to keep it exciting when I go out there."
In recent years, the group of friends traveled to California, Utah, and Montana to get a taste of skiing in the West.
"It's a different world. Everything out there is soft--and what people out there say isn't soft, is soft compared to here," said Howrigan laughing. "I feel like the powder days are a lot more appreciated in the East!"
This winter, although understated at times, had its share of great days in Vermont. Howrigan was glad to catch a few of them.
"I got first chair three times this winter, and each time there was a bunch of fresh snow."
The best day came in late February when the resort got three feet of snow in two days.
"It was the lightest snow ever! I headed down the Sterling lift line hitting jumps and showing off in that powder," said Howrigan, laughing. "The lift was just egging me on the whole time. I love riding under the lift--you get so much energy from it.
"On those powder days, I take a couple runs in-bounds--Robin's Run and the Headwall, then take it out back and do some slower runs and some stuff no one gets in to."
Powder days provide the perfect opportunity to pull out the camera and capture some memories to reflect on in the hot summer months.
"I got a bag that makes it convenient to bring my camera with me. I'll set up at the base of a shoot, and I'll take 100 pictures of the guy coming through and get a handful of good ones.
"Everyone wants a good shot, so they are always pumped about it. Once in a season, you'll get a bluebird day after a nice snow. I love a lot of light where you can see detail in the snow.
"If you're trying to get an inbound powder shot, the next guy is going to be right behind you in your tracks. If you want that face shot with the perfect snow all around, you have to be up early.
"One of the shots I took, Smugg's posted to the resort's Instagram account, and the guy I took it of got a print of it. It was the perfect shot."
When the sugaring season begins, the ski days are fewer and farther between.
"It's got to be a really snowy day to have the excuse to get out of the woods!" said Howrigan, smiling.
Howrigan loves the speed of downhill skiing, but it's the thrill of being airborne that he especially enjoys.
"I've been building bike jumps since I got my training wheels off," said Howrigan, chuckling. "I went on to build jumps with the skid steer.
"If I wasn't skiing at Smugg's when I was little, I was out building sawdust jumps and practicing 360's; I'm still building jumps with my bucket tractor to try to do backflips."
As much fun as it is to play in his backyard, the mountain is still Howrigan's favorite spot.
"I love going off natural hits, and I'm always looking for a ledge with a mogul off it."
While the others have skied for years, Beauregard is new to the sport. He played hockey through the winter and started skiing after high school.
"I got halfway through my freshman year in college and had nothing to do in the winter. I decided to give skiing a shot," explained Beauregard.
"By the end of the first year, I could keep up and ski the trails my more advanced friends were doing. Skiing with them forced me to learn more quickly.
"I combine skiing and photography when I can. When you're skiing with a group, it can be harder to photograph," explained Beauregard. "It's all about enjoying the balance and capturing memories and moments.
"The biggest thing I've learned is that the simplest set up is your best bet whatever outdoor activity you choose to shoot," said Beauregard.
"With skiing, it's often a one-shot deal. You either get the shot, or you don't. No one wants to hike up and try to get the shot again."
Making sure you're in the right place at the right time is also valuable.
"It can be tough to set up and get the right angle, say, on a jump, and it's hard to capture how high someone is in the air.
"Photography is like anything--you have to experiment and get your methods down. Trial and error and quantity over quality until you get it."