No, really. Life is too short to skip the good stuff. As soon as I saw Cal Raleigh launch the ball into the depths of T-Mobile Park, I knew this would be a momentous event for the Raleigh family. I didn't know, immediately, that so many of his family members were there to witness the marvelous event!
Over the years, the Raleigh family has enjoyed great success in Franklin County athletics, and to see one of their own enjoying success at the Major League Baseball level is incredible.
I never had the opportunity to cover any of Todd or his siblings games, but I've loved watching the next Vermont Raleighs grow up on the field: Maren and Marah McGinn, Abby Raleigh (who just played in her senior Powder Puff Game for Missisquoi Valley Union High School), and Ryan Raleigh. And there are more on the way.
If you've ever had the opportunity to meet Doris Raleigh, the matriarch of the family, I guarantee you haven't forgotten her. Knowing that she was in the stands in Seattle for that great moment makes me smile right now! And I've only had the pleasure of talking with her twice, but that's the kind of impression she leaves on a person.
And so, I thank Cal's parents, Todd and Stephanie, for letting us share these photos of their son Cal and the family who joined them in Seattle, and I'm so glad they got to celebrate this moment together. Sometimes things just work out right.
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...In New York, Northern St. Lawrence, Northern Franklin,
Eastern Clinton, Western Clinton and Southwestern St. Lawrence
Counties. In Vermont, Western Franklin, Lamoille, Washington,
Eastern Franklin and Eastern Chittenden Counties.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
