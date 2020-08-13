Life under the sails

FRANKLIN — Shawn Rouleau didn’t grow up sailing, but love for the sport has been a constant throughout his adult life.
He’s raced in Maine, New Foundland, the Bahamas, and on Lake Champlain, enjoying experiences many only dream of.
Rouleau, who grew up in Maine, moved to Franklin in 2006 and joined a Mallet’s Bay crew in 2007. In 2008, he became part of the crew of K2, a J120 sailboat based out of Shelburne. Five years later, Rouleau was invited to sail on Dunder, a J122.
With Dunder, Rouleau sailed in regattas in Annapolis, Charleston, and Newport.
“We won our class in Newport’s regatta,” said Rouleau. “In that race, fleets are created with boats of similar style and speed. One hundred boats were racing that year, and we had 12 in our class.”
In Vermont, Rouleau and his sailing companions competed in regattas hosted by the various yacht clubs on Lake Champlain.
“Regattas on the lake are roughly 10 or 50 miles long. On the Atlantic, we were doing 100 to 150 miles, which can take a long time,” explained Rouleau.
“You’re always thinking about how you can go faster, and depending on what your role is, you get very little rest.”
The MacDonough Race, named in honor of Commodore Thomas MacDonough, who defeated the British and is hailed as the savior of Plattsburgh during the War of 1812, is one of Rouleau’s favorites.
The original 73.6 nm racecourse, designed in 1968, is still used for Spinnaker Classes A & B, and consists of only two marks, the HBN at Point au Roche to the north and Diamond Island to the south.
In the late 1970s, a shorter course of 48.2 nm was created for other classes. The shorter course rounds Valcour Island instead of La Roche Reef.
“There’s so much rich history on the lake, and that history is intertwined in the race,” explained Rouleau.
Depending on wind conditions, the race can take as long as 30 hours or as little as 12 to complete.
“One race, in particular, we saw 40 knots of breeze. We were sailing upwind in that much wind, and the boat was pounding in four-foot waves,” said Rouleau.
“Your whole body is shaking each time you hit a wave. You go hours without being able to take a break from holding on.”
The winners of the MacDonough race receive a traveling trophy made from a section of the rib of the USS Saratoga, Commodore Macdonough’s flagship.
A 12-pound American cannonball retrieved from the lakebed in Plattsburgh Bay is also part of the trophy.
The Royal Savage Race, named after the Royal Savage, Benedict Arnold’s flagship, which was sunk at the Battle of Valcour, is another race based on a historic Lake Champlain event.
The two races are part of the Cannon Series, which comprises seven regattas on Lake Champlain. It awards a trophy to the boat and crew who complete all seven races in the fastest overall time.
The traveling trophy for winning the series is fitting--a cannon pulled from the bottom of Lake Champlain dating from the Battle of Valcour.
Last year, the Dunder was sold, but Rouleau was grateful for the time he spent with the team.
“I raced with a fantastic crew, and we had one of the most competitive boats on the lake. When we traveled, we did well--coming in first in our class in Newport is a big deal for a crew of Vermonters.”
Rouleau has spent the last fourteen years predominantly sailing the waters of Lake Champlain, but he does still enjoy ocean sailing. It was in Camden Bay where he got his start in 1994.
“I grew up on a lake near Augusta, Maine, about 40 miles from the coast. I boated as a kid, but I had never sailed; I’d always been fascinated by the sport,” said Rouleau.
“In my early 20’s I began working in Camden. One of the people I worked for owned a boat and was a big racer.
“He invited me to sail; my first time out, we raced, and he had me work the bow. That’s one of the most difficult positions on the boat.
“I began racing as much as I could.. I raced in Camden every week and in Rockland and on Lake Chicawaulkee. I learned a ton in the first few years.
“After some years of experience with the crew, we decided to do a campaign. We raced on Lake Winnipesaukee, in Burlington, and in Annapolis in the East Coast Championships.
“In Annapolis, we were part of a 77 boat fleet. Going from races with 12 boats to a race with 77 was incredible.”
In Maine, Rouleau spent 14 years racing J24’s, one of the most popular racing class boats in the world, the J24.
“We would travel from Camden to the Downeast regatta in Portland, Maine, and the next weekend we would race on Lake Winnipesaukee, N.H., and on to lake Champlain, Vt., the following weekend. We’d travel down the East coast to towns like Scituate Mass., Newport, R.I., and Annapolis, Md.
“Sailboat racing in a one-design race in fine-tuned competition is all about making small gains against your competition.
“At the starting line, all 70 or more boats are jockeying for position. If you’re not in the best position and carrying good speed, you’ll quickly fall 30 boats behind. If you don’t have your sails trimmed perfectly, you can easily fall back another 30 boats,” said Rouleau.
“You have to sail the course as perfectly as you can from start to finish. You have this heightened awareness of doing your best for two hours straight. The boat, the crew--everything has to be delivering optimal performance.
“It’s always a joy! Joy from beginning to end--even in the biggest waves, the howling wind, and the driving rain. It’s just joy!”
Pick up the Weekend Edition or visit samessenger.com to read the second portion of Rouleau’s sailing journey.