Life Under the Sails: Salty waters

FRANKLIN — Shawn Rouleau, who resides in Franklin and now races on Lake Champlain, got his start in the salty waters of the Atlantic, racing off the coast of Maine.
Rouleau spent most of his time on a J24, an international One-Design keelboat class built by J/Boats, but he did branch out.
“I’d also jump on other boats, including a big trimaran. We’d do some offshore racing from Maine to Nova Scotia or Massachusetts to Nova Scotia.”
Ocean sailing has additional elements with which sailors must contend.
“Rogue waves and microbursts can come without warning, and if you are not ready for them, it can lead to some serious consequences.
“Saltwater is denser, so whitecaps form at 18 mph rather than 15 mph, and you always have to watch the currents,” said Rouleau.
“Races are won and lost on current. In Casco Bay, when the tide comes through Peaks and Levitt Islands, it comes through at 4 knots.
“Two knots can be a thirty percent gain or loss, depending on your positions.
“If you don’t have enough speed to get through it or if your competition happens to be in deeper water, you may lose because of the current.”
Thermals and sea breezes, both affected by the relationships between air, water, and land, create wind patterns that help and hinder sailors.
“When the sun warms the air over the ocean, then there’s a deliberate breeze. In Camden, by noontime, there’s a southerly that comes in daily over Penobscot Bay,” said Rouleau.
“You have to take in all this information and use it to make decisions; there are so many nuances to sailing.”
Rouleau has sailed in chilly, northern waters, but he’s also sailed in the Caribbean.
One year, Rouleau and the crew arrived in St. Maarten in early March to compete in the Heineken Cup.
“The wind was blowing at 25 knots every day. It was all the wind you’d want every day with warm ocean water and warm ocean breezes,” said Rouleau.
About 250 boats converge on the island for the event, and thousands of people come to watch the races, attend concerts and take part in an island party.
Coldwater races, like the ones he competed in from Maine to Nova Scotia, have also provided Rouleau with experiences he will never forget.
“What was amazing about those races was the whales and the tuna and the things that you see offshore; we had to watch out for container ships and make sure we weren’t getting hit in the night, and sailing in the Bay of Fundy, we had lots of fog,” said Rouleau.
Rouleau recalled the Monhegan Race, which departed from Portland and went to Monhegan Island and back.
“On our way to Monhegan Island our boat speed ranged from 5-10 knots and took about 14 hours. At two o’clock in the morning, the owner asked me to take the helm.
“The wind piped up and we took off. Our boat speed never dropped under 18 knots and for parts of that leg we saw 24 knots of boat speed. Our return trip took about four hours and we had line honors,” said Rouleau.
“That boat was a trimaran, 65 feet long and 50 feet wide. The visibility was about 200 yards. If you were to come across something at that speed, I don’t think you could steer it fast enough to stop.
“We were screaming through the night and finished the race at 6:00 in the morning.”
There have been times on the ocean when Rouleau has been reminded that one is never alone at sea.
“We were sailing to Nova Scotia from Portland, moving at about 5 knots. That night, my friend Jeff and I were the only ones awake,” said Rouleau.
“The boat stopped suddenly, but it wasn’t a hard sound. I didn’t see anything, but he thinks we hit a sleeping whale; we couldn’t steer fast enough to miss it.”
The Wooden Boat Race on Penobscot Bay in Maine is one of Rouleau’s favorites, and draws boats from all over the country.
Rouleau raced in the Eggemoggin Reach Regatta in the summer of 2019, a race for wooden yachts, and one that Rouleau especially enjoys.
“It’s so beautiful to see all that history on the water. You’re racing by boats made 50 to 98 years ago,” said Rouleau.
“The boat I was on was a Concordia 41, and was 41 feet long, and it was built in the 1950s. It’s more difficult to sail than the J122 I had just finished racing with, but to experience those boats on the water was incredible. The boat I sail on was just like a floating piano,” said Rouleau with a chuckle.
“The wooden boats weigh at least twice as much as a modern boat, and in light air, they don’t perform well, but in heavy air it’s bombproof.
“We were in the second start, and we had a good start and led our class. The class ahead of us started 10 minutes earlier. When we came to where the course narrows between a point of land and an Island.
“In the lee of the island there was a large area with no wind and the boats from the first start were all stopped including a brand new 8 million dollar boat. We sailed as close to the island as we could where there was a little wisp of wind. Between the wind and our momentum we cleared the area and sailed into a freshening breeze and took the lead,” said Rouleau.
“At the finish, the closest boat was a half-hour behind us. We had to sail very close to shore to gain that advantage, and we could have hit bottom very easily--it was right to the edge, and it was pretty wild.”
Rouleau has sailed in thousands of races and crewed every position on a sailboat.
“Doing different positions allows a better perspective, but I enjoy being the tactician most--making decisions about what we do on the water. That’s the most mentally challenging position on the boat.”
In 1994, when Rouleau began sailing, he had no idea he’d be embarking on a journey that would carry him thousands of miles and through many waters.
“For me, it’s been a fantastic experience--most importantly, it’s a physical and mental challenge. You are pushing yourself and problem solving to be the best you can,” said Rouleau.
“The conditions can be extreme--both in light and strong wind. The competition can be challenging, and there’s lots of money on the line in the valuable boats. So there’s responsibility and risk involved in the decisions you make.
“It can be very dangerous, even deadly if people don’t know what they are doing.
“When you see a boat sailing, it can be hard to understand what it takes to make it happen. When you start racing it, it becomes even more complex and challenging. It takes a lot of skill to sail a boat in extreme conditions.”
As with any sport, it’s the company one keeps that makes all the difference.
“I have met great people sailing both in Maine and in Vermont. I can speak to our boat, that we have a good bunch of people who care and work hard. It’s a really good team to be part of.”