ST. ALBANS — Bobwhite football has earned the reputation for being a hardworking, tough program, and the team’s linemen are no exception.
Nick Voyer, Cole Desotell, Thomas Remillard, Hunter Tabor, and Lincoln Blodgett, linemen for BFA, have been working to create opportunities and give their teammates the edge they need to succeed this season.
“I’ve been a lineman since Steeler football,” said Voyer. “I like the camaraderie and the connection we have amongst the linemen. It’s a lot of hard work, and I think we feed off of each other’s high energy.”
Voyer, a senior at BFA St. Albans, has been playing football for eight years.
“This year’s team has been positive and supportive of each other, and that’s important for success,” said Voyer.
Voyer thanked the coaches who’ve led the team through the season.
“Our coaches have done a good job this year teaching us how to face adversity, to work hard every day, and to value the importance of teamwork,” said Voyer.
Cole Desotell, a guard on the line, joined the varsity team in 2018.
“I didn’t get the position at all last year,” said Desotell, “but I did a lot of work in the offseason and Coach Carlton wanted to put me back at guard.”
“We have call blocks which tell the tackle and the tight end where to go, and we’ve got dummy calls and rule plays as well. There’s a lot going on out there.”
The Hartford game stood out to Desotell as an excellent example of the team at its best.
“We kept grinding and driving and ended up with a win because we all did our jobs well.”
Hunter Tabor, a senior, loves this year’s group.
“The team connects really well, we enjoy each other, and we take adversity well,” said Tabor, “and I love the connection with the linemen. We don’t get a lot of recognition for what we do, but as a group, we recognize each other.”
Lincoln Blodgett’s been playing since the third grade, coming up through the ranks with Voyer and Tabor.
“I like playing the line--it’s physical, it’s mean, and you need to have a chip on your shoulder,” said Blodgett with a smile. “I also love the connection with the guys on the line.”
High school football players get eight games in the regular season, four at home and four away. Blodgett shared his home game preparation.
“I drink a Gatorade and we talk at the rock. We get pumped up with the walkout music,” said Blodget, “but if you’re not pumped up to play the team you’re playing that week--you probably shouldn’t be on the field.”
Thomas Remillard, a junior at BFA, has been on the varsity team for two years and played Steelers five years.
“The youth program teaches a lot of fundamentals--tackling and blocking--and the basics that you need in high school,” said Remillard
“When players come from Steelers to BFA, they’re not coming in as a blank slate; they’ve got a foundation to be successful at the high school level.”
Remillard shared a description he feels sums up life on the line.
“I’ve heard the offensive line described as a team within a team, and I think that’s true with our group,” said Remillard.
“When you’re in the huddle and you can look at the guy beside you, and you need to trust he’s going to do his job and he needs to trusts that you’re going to do your job,” said Remillard. “We have that, and it’s made us successful as a team.”
Kieth Carlton, the offensive line coach at BFA St. Albans, shared his thoughts on the guys he works with every day.
“If you don’t have a strong, consistent line, your offense won’t run,” said Carlton.
“There’s a rule of thumb that we’ve heard associated with the offense we run: take your third-string fullback, that kid who’s tough as nails, and play him at guard,” said Carlton. “We value quickness, intelligence, toughness, and discipline.”
At BFA, the linemen spend time developing speed and agility with footwork drills and lots of conditioning.
“Your linemen have to be your hardest workers,” said Carlton. “We want the other team with their hands on their knees while we’re sprinting to the line.”
Carlton spoke candidly about what many linemen go through on game day.
“When things are going well, credit goes to the people scoring the touchdowns. When they’re not going well, oftentimes the blame falls on the line. It takes a lot of dedication and selflessness to play the offensive line.”