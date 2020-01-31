SWANTON — Decked out in blue and white, MVU students in the ‘Bird Cage’ cheer and wave signs while the pep band and the cheerleaders or dance team perform to liven up the atmosphere.
Brooke Lamothe, Emily Graham, Rosie Caswell, Samantha Faga, and Jackson Porter all came to cheer for the MVU boys’ varsity basketball team on Tuesday evening as they took on the DI Bobwhites.
Graham plays for the girls’ varsity team at MVU, but when she’s in the student section, she loves to give back.
“It’s great to be in the student section and cheer for the boys’ teams. Sometimes students from the other schools will get rowdy, and it’s fun to go back and forth,” said Graham.
When she’s on the court, Graham loves to hear her hometown crowd behind her.
“When the student section is loud, it helps us get more intense, and we get so much energy,” said Graham. “And when we hear the cheerleaders cheer, it gets us up and keeps us moving!”
Graham’s favorite student section other than her own? The Enosburg Hornets.
“They’re always so loud!” said Graham. “During our last game against them at Enosburg, they crowd surfed their athletic director over the student section!” said Graham, laughing.
Brooke Lamothe, who also plays on the varsity girls’ basketball team, loves the ‘Let’s go, T-Birds’ cheer.
“That really gets me going,” said Lamothe.
Going on the road to cheer for the Thunderbirds is also exciting.
“It’s fun to go back and forth with the other student sections,” said Lamothe. “It brings up the energy of the whole gym.”
Faga and Caswell are both MVU cheerleaders. The Spirit Check cheer is their favorite, especially when the crowd joins in.
“Our student section is great; they really get into the game,” said Caswell.
“I love cheering for the BFA/MVU games. Both sides of the bleachers open up, and it’s so much fun!” said Faga.
Porter, a hockey player, gave the perspective from the ice.
“If you’ve got the crowd behind you, it boosts the whole team’s intensity,” said Porter, “and when you hear the other team’s fans, especially during the face-off when everything’s quiet, it’s so annoying!
“It’s a big deal when we’re home, and we have our fan support because I know exactly how the other team is feeling!” said Porter with a smile.
Porter loves any playoff crowd where the intensity is always higher, but the Colchester Lakers are top on the list in the regular season.
“Colchester is probably my favorite away student section other than our own. They’re great, and they can really get in our heads.”
When he’s in the student section, Porter’s favorite cheer is the classic ‘You can’t do that.’
“When the other team messes up or gets a penalty, we love to cheer that. If I’m in a hockey game, and I get a tripping penalty, and the other team is cheering that, it’s so annoying,” said Porter, chuckling.
“I know it gets in the other players’ heads when we chant that, and that’s just what we want to do.”
Porter agreed with the girls that any BFA game is a good game to be in the student section.
“It’s such a great rivalry--you’ve got to come out and cheer,” said Porter. “It’s nice to see the hockey guys out to cheer for the basketball team, just like they do for us.”
All the students agreed that being part of the ‘Bird Cage’ is something they will cherish from their time at MVU.
“Every game someone is here cheering for our teams,” said Graham. “It’s so great to have all the support that comes from being in high school sports.”