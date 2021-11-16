Enosburg High School’s Levi Webb was named boy’s soccer Mountain League Player of the Year; it's a recognition he earned this season as he hit several incredible career milestones.
Q&A with Levi Webb
Cracking the 50-goal club: I remember writing papers about how I wanted to reach 50-goals (coach) Randy (Swainbank*) when I was in sixth grade. I wanted to reach 50 at home, but I scored at Oxbow. It was late in the season, and I knew I needed to get there. I celebrated with my team, which was all I needed.
*Swainbank is a teacher at Enosburg Junior-Senior High School.
Tying Gabino Hernandez's 54 goal record (2011): I tied the record on two penalty kicks in the quarterfinal game against Hazen. We had a great crowd for the playoff game, too, which was amazing.
Breaking the Enosburg scoring record: I broke the record at Winooski in the D3 semifinal game. It was a big goal because it was the first goal of the game. We were happier about that than the record-breaker; after the game, we were psyched about going to the championship. Shea (Howrigan) asked me if I realized I'd broken the record after the game, and that's when it hit me.
Winning the D3 State Championship: I've played with some of my teammates since I was a kid. We attended Enosburg varsity games as kids and just wanted to be on the field. We never imagined this coming true. Being on the winning side and celebrating with the fans was amazing.
Player of the Year: There are a lot of good players in the Mountain League, and I was surprised to be chosen; it was amazing!
Takeaways from a milestone season: There are so many memories to think about and talk about in the future. Renee Pattee (Enosburg girls varsity coach) sent me something from my great grandfather, who won a state championship in 1940 in Fairfax. So people never forget about those things. And going all the way with these guys I've played with for so long was awesome.
Thank yous: I want to thank my family. They all had a part in making me the player I am, and their commitment paid off. I have to thank my brother Dawson; I wouldn't be the player I am without him. Finally, I want to thank Randy for being there for me since the sixth grade. He stood right by our side this season, giving us motivational speeches and keeping our heads up.
