MONTPELIER — The news the high school athletic community has been waiting for finally came Tuesday, September 22 at 11 am. Schools will officially be moved to stage three of reopening on Saturday, September 26.
The move to stage three will give schools more flexibility in how they group students. It will also allow schools to use gyms and cafeterias, and it will open sports competitions between schools.
Messenger Sports will be publishing a comprehensive article on Thursday, September 24, on just what to expect at high school games this year.