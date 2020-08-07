Lessons worth learning

WESTCHESTER, N.Y./ST. ALBANS — Meredith (Johnson) Phelan, a 2002 graduate of BFA St. Albans, enjoyed outstanding track and field careers during her high school and college years.
Phalen has seen the value of athletics, both during the time she spent competing and in the years that followed.
Mike Mashtare, head coach of the BFA cross country, nordic, and track teams was Phelan’s high school track coach.
“I don’t know that I would have run in college if it wasn’t for him. I was solidly mediocre at the 400-meter. I qualified for states, but my time wasn’t changing,” recalled Phelan.
At a home meet at the Collins Perley Complex, Mashtare told Phelan he wanted her to run the 300-meter hurdle instead of the 400-meter.
“I had never raced a 300-meter hurdle, and I had very minimal experience with the 100-meter, but I gave it a try,” explained Phelan.
“I won the heat and possibly the whole race, and I qualified for states!”
Phelan chuckled as she recalled that Mashtare had ‘a feeling’ before she ran the 300-meter.
“I want to say that he spoke with someone before the race and told them to watch and see how much I’d it win by,” said Phelan.
“For whatever reason, I ran faster with a hurdle in front of me, and I placed third in states in the 300-meter hurdle.”
The win is a distant memory, but the concept Phelan took from the experience was valuable.
“That perspective, that if something’s not working, try something different, was very powerful.
“The fact that Coach Mashtare saw the 300-meter hurdles as ‘my race’ and had me try it was a big change in my path,” said Phelan.
In her senior track season, Phelan won states in the 300-meter after claiming the second seed in the regular season. Phelan went on to compete at New Englands.
“It’s better competition, and I was thrilled to be there,” said Phelan.
“When you go to those large competitions, you see girls you’ve been running against all year and have that camaraderie of being from the same state.”
Phelan chose to attend College of the Holy Cross iin Worcester, MA, where she was a German Major and ran indoor and outdoor track at the DI collegiate level.
“There was more of an emphasis on weight lifting in college, and we had two practices a day; the race was also extended from a 300 to 400-meter event,” explained Phelan.
In her sophomore year, Phelan qualified for New England’s.
“That was the most success I experienced, and it was rewarding to be able to compete at that level.”
The following year, Phelan traveled to Germany. After a year off the track, her athletic ability had changed.
“I wasn’t in the same shape. My sprints were better, but my endurance was worse. I ended my college career with the 100-meter hurdles being my strength.”
Once again, Phelan found success through remaining mentally flexible.
“It’s important to be open to feedback and coaching, keep an open mind, and try things,” said Phelan. “It’s those same things that help you in your job and in your future.”
After graduating from college in 2006, Phelan took a teaching job in the Bronx. In 2007, she began coaching boys’ indoor and outdoor track.
“It was great, but I learned that coaching wasn’t my thing; it made me really appreciate the coaches I did have,” said Phelan.
“Being in New York City added another element to team travel; riding the subway is much different than riding a team bus. It was a learning curve.
“I did enjoy the relationship end; it was great to get to know the students in a different way than the classroom.”
Looking back, Phelan remarked at the learning curve she found in coaching.
“I still felt like I was a kid and was learning how to manage these students who weren’t much younger than I was,” said Phelan.
The city students Phelan taught and coached had a much different childhood than she did.
“I had such a great team, and I feel like I learned a lot from them; you have to learn pretty quickly that kids are kids. They need independence, and they want to make their own choices in a safe way.
“They are funny and playful and like to make jokes. They like to do well in sports and school, and they have the same thoughts and concerns that I remember having as a teenager.”
Today, Phelan is the assistant principal of a 400-student school in New York City.
“The Bronx is so big, but we are a small high school. We have to create communities in the school through clubs, teams, and classes,” said Phelan.
She may be far from her hometown, but Phelan still draws on the concepts she learned in BFA St. Albans, both in school and athletics--the value of hard work, the power of flexibility, and the joy of traditions.
Along with track and field, Phelan was also a member of the founding Comet hockey program at BFA.
“I remember how Coach Jeff Rouleau and Coach Luke Cioffi expected us to represent ourselves. We were Comet hockey players everywhere we went! It was always a reflection on the team and the program, and that was an important lesson,” said Phelan.
“A lot of it comes down to responsibility. It’s important to let kids do for themselves what they can do for themselves. There’s a value in not taking shortcuts; we’re going to figure out a way to get through it.
“In high school, I was plateaued in the 400-meter; Coach Mashtare figured out another event, and I learned to race that event. I learned from all my coaches to keep trying and figure it out.”
It’s been almost twenty years since Phelan competed in athletics at BFA St. Albans. Looking back, she’s more grateful than ever for the support of her family.
“One of my favorite high school memories occurred at a track event canceled by lightning.
“My friends and I wanted to run the relay anyway, and my grandparents, Paul and Irene Bouchard, were the only ones standing in the rain watching us,” said Phelan, smiling.
“I took it for granted that my family was so supportive. It was my reality! They were at everything, and I’m so grateful that they were there.”