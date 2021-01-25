Legion Baseball: preparing for the diamond in 2021

FRANKLIN COUNTY — In 2017, the Post 01 American Legion Baseball team won the program’s first Vermont Legion Baseball State Title in 83 years. Last summer, the team was sidelined when the American Legion canceled the season due to COVID concerns.
Snow may be blanketing baseball fields across the state, but Legion coaches, including Post 01 coach, Joshua Laroche, are already planning for the upcoming season.
Laroche, a former Post 01 player, also served as a student coach at Lyndon State College after suffering a career-ending shoulder injury his sophomore year. He took the helm of Post 01 in 2017.
How are things looking for the summer of 2021?
“No one played spring baseball last year, and I usually go and watch every school play. We have guys returning who will put us in a great position to win and have a great team atmosphere,” said Laroche.
“I am recruiting players now, and I encourage players to come out and try out this spring,” said Laroche.
Why do you love the game of baseball?
“Baseball combines every part of athleticism--hand-eye coordination, speed, power and accuracy, and baseball doesn’t depend on size as much as skill, which is different than many other sports. Size will help in baseball, but it doesn’t define your success. Hard work determines your success, and that’s what Franklin County Legion preaches,” said Laroche.
“There’s always thinking involved, and while it’s very individual, it’s also totally team-oriented. Stats and the intricacies of the game are also a big part of what I love. There’s no sport like it. From the field to the game-play, I love the uniqueness of baseball.”
What do you love about Legion baseball in particular?
“Post 01 combines talent from six high schools; that brings a feeling of being part of something greater than one person or one school. The relationships you develop with guys who are your rivals are excellent,” said Laroche.
“I love that you play against the best players in the state. Anyone who joins a Legion baseball team realizes that at some point. Legion baseball is all about the team: be successful in the best way you can in the way that builds the team. If you ask the 2017 state championship players about their stats, they probably won’t remember, but they remember the team’s success.”
Does American Legion Baseball produce college players?
“In 2019, we graduated four guys who are playing college baseball right now, and we’ve had at least 20 players go on to compete at the college level in the last five years. We have excellent competition in Vermont, and we have guys who compete all over the North East at all levels.”
Does Post 01 travel out of state?
“We do travel to New Hampshire and New York. We played in the Keene Tournament in 2019 and faced teams from Connecticut, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. We won the tournament, and that speaks to the strength of baseball in Vermont,” said Laroche.
What do you enjoy about coaching Legion baseball?
“My first year, I was only 21, and I had played with some of the guys I was coaching. I knew the extra hours they put in the cage, at home, and on the field. That made me want to elevate the team and help them succeed,” said Laroche.
What do you value about the players you coach?
“I don’t care about where you come from and what awards you’ve received. We’ve had guys who didn’t play much on a high school team but earned full-time spots and produced for us,” said Laroche.
“One player who came to us in 2017 didn’t play much for his high school team but was integral in our win in the state tournament and batted .300 for us. We want to give everyone an opportunity to succeed and to prove what they are capable of doing.”
What do you hope to instill in your players?
“After being injured and knowing I couldn’t play anymore, my college coach Tom White asked if I wanted to be a student coach. He encouraged me to control what I could control and make the best of the situation.
“Coach White explained that the game was all about the mindset. What he brought was life-changing. I adopted that perspective to challenge myself every day regardless of the circumstances--be better, be the best version of yourself--the mental game! That translates to life,” said Laroche.
“When it comes to the physical game, I love the strategy--looking at numbers and skillsets, run production, and how to put that together to be as productive as possible offensively in the circumstances we are in.
“I love studying mechanics, dissecting swings, watching games, and seeing what players can do to improve.
“I enjoy getting to know the guys and building relationships. I have guys getting in touch with me all the time, and I love that. I look for the positive in players, and I’m always ready to help them improve. I take building the player-coach relationship very seriously.”
What’s your most memorable moment as a coach?
“Winning the state tournament in 2017 was huge, but on a smaller note, we played a tripleheader that summer against Addison. We knew we could clinch a playoff spot that day, and we were confident.
“We lost the first game 1-0, won the next game 12-1, and the third 12-5. At the end of the game, we told the guys they’d made playoffs, and they were so pumped!”
What did you love about Legion Baseball as a player?
“Playing 30 games in a month and a half was fantastic! I played for MVU at the DI level in high school, and the competition we faced in Legion was even better,” said Laroche.
“After my senior year of high school, we won five of six games in the final weekend of the regular season to get into the Legion state tournament. It’s a great feeling when you show up to a field and know all the guys around you are committed to the same goal.”
Do you have a memorable moment from your Legion playing days?
“I had torn my labrum my freshman year of college and could barely throw even after physical therapy. It was one of my last times on a Legion field, and we were playing the Colchester Cannons in the Legion state tournament.
“We were playing shallow, and the ball went over my head. I ran back and made an over the shoulder sliding catch. I remember running back into the dugout, and even some of the Cannon’s guys tipped their hat at me,” said Laroche.
“Everyone in our dugout was fired up. We were losing, but it didn’t matter. We loved the game, had the respect of our competitors, and we were enjoying each other.
“It was one of the last times I played on a field, but it summed up what Legion is meant to be--the team aspect and the intensity of competition.”
