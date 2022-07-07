Q&A with Peyton Graham
What have you enjoyed most about playing American Legion Baseball? The thing I’ve enjoyed most about legion baseball is just being a on a team with great players and people. They're always there when you strike out or make an error to tell you to keep your head and focus on the next one.
Do you have a highlight from the season? A highlight that stands out the most to me was probably my most recent pitching performance because this year I’ve struggled on the mound, so to tally a shutout felt great. The team was playing amazing defense behind me and everything that game went great.
What three things do you enjoy about the game of baseball? The three things about baseball I enjoy the most are the (working toward the) outcome of a game, the camaraderie with my teammates, and stepping up to the plate when the game is on the line with all the pressure (on me.)
Franklin County Post 01 Legion coach Michael Graham on Peyton Graham: A mostly quiet presence in the dugout. Supports his teammates and shows very good sportsmanship. He has been consistent at the plate. We can count on Peyton putting the ball in play. He has only struck out 3 times to date. This past weekend we threw 7 shutout innings for a 1-0 victory over Montpelier.
Stats: .359OBP, nine hits (tied for second on the team), six runs scored, 13 innings pitched, one complete game shutout.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.