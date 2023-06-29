Peyton Graham graduated from BFA-St. Albans in 2022 and played for FC Post 01 in 2022.
Q&A with Peyton Graham
What has stood out to you about this year's team and how you all work together as a team? This year this team is very young, but we have a lot of potential. Our chemistry is starting to come together, and we are always there to pick each other up.
What do you enjoy about playing with athletes from all over Franklin County? I like being able to meet new people from all over Franklin County, building friendships with them, and really seeing the talent that we have in Franklin County.
In what ways has your perspective on the game changed over the last year since graduating from high school? I would say I feel like more of a leader than I‘ve been in other years. I’ve always been one of the kids who are quiet and follow other people, but since coming back for my last year, I feel like I need to break that shell of being a follower and become a leader.
Post 01 Legion coach Travis Reid: Peyton is one of our returning leaders on the team. He’s developed into an outstanding third baseman and pitcher. He’s been lights out on the mound this year against very tough opponents. Peyton brings good energy to the field and dugout every single day. He has a great approach at the plate and consistently hits the ball hard. Peyton is ready to have a very good year for Post 01.
