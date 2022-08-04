Post 01 coach Michael Graham on Peter Stiebris: Peter hasn't been able to make as many games as he would have liked to have made. When there he is very supportive of his teammates and has played very solid baseball. He has made some difficult catches in the outfield and has at times swung a good bat. Watching Peter swing his bat is amazing as it generates some serious bat speed that I believe could be even more powerful. Had he been able to see more action his bat would have been a real asset for us this year.
Post 01 coach Michael Graham on Chase Ovitt: This kid is by far and away the most improved player. You can tell he worked very hard on his hitting and it showed. He started swinging a pretty good bat by season's end despite not getting the opportunities he would have liked. He is a competitor and always gave it his all. He knows he still has areas to improve upon and I am sure he will. He is another player that has had to play positions he isn't used to playing and has filled in very nicely in times of need.
