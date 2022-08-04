Q&A with Mike Weber
I heard you played several positions this summer. What do you think is the benefit of being flexible on a baseball team? Being flexible on a baseball team is good because if there is a position that needs to be filled a utility player can be played to fill the spot.
What position do you enjoy the most and why? I really enjoy playing first base because it’s pretty much guaranteed action every game, and every throw to first usually goes a different direction. Much of playing first base includes cleaning up other players mistakes, but then if you can play it out correctly it makes you the hero of the play.
What are three things you enjoy about playing baseball? I‘ve played baseball for as long as I can remember so growing up with the game has made an impression on me. I like playing with my friends through school ball and summer leagues. And lastly the game is just fun!
Post 01 coach Michael Graham on Mike Weber: Mike is just a great kid with a great attitude. Never complains, just wants to play baseball. He also filled in when we were short handed at games, playing positions that he wasn't used to. He always gave it his all. Unfortunately Mike missed a lot of time for family purposes that limited playing opportunities.
