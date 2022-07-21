Q&A with Matt Gonyeau
Matt Gonyeau is a 2022 graduate of BFA-St. Albans and was a member of the Bobwhites baseball team.
What have you enjoyed most about the Legion season? I would say I've enjoyed playing with guys that I've played with my entire life. This season is the last season I'll be playing with a lot of them so it's fun to be able to play on a team with them one last time before we take our separate paths in life.
How does the saying 'baseball is a mental game' resonate with you? I agree that baseball is a mental game because with baseball you can't ride on your emotions like you can with other sports. With sports like football, you can get angry and your level of play can increase and elevate your game. In baseball, you have to simplify things down in order to be successful; you have to have a short memory if you do something bad early in the game, and you can't drag that along with you throughout the game.
What three things do you love about baseball? Three things I love about baseball are playing with great teammates, pushing myself as a player, and pretending like I'm Rickey Vaughn from the movie from Major League on the mound: "Give 'em the heater Ricky!"
Post 01 coach Michael Graham on Matthew Gonyeau: Matt is a leader on and off the field. He is a great player and a great young man, and you will not find a player who works harder than Matt to improve. Matt has struggled this season, and he’s sent me texts telling me he will get better. Knowing Matt, I had no doubt he would, and he has delivered. He has had two really nice pitching performances and his bat has come to life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.