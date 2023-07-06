Matt Gonyeau graduated from BFA-St. Albans in 2022 and went on to attend college; he completed his first collegiate season this spring and returned to Franklin County Post 01 for the summer season.
Q&A with Matt Gonyeau
How has a year of college baseball changed your perspective on the game? The next level of play means that the competition and your team becomes better than what you’ve previously known. I didn't get as much playing time as I would've liked, and I spent most of this past college season on the bench, which was a lot different than what I was used to. I realized that each step I take with this game is harder and harder, which means that I have to work harder than everyone else in order to find success.
What three things do you enjoy most about summer baseball? I enjoy being able to play against good competition, being able to improve as a baseball player to ready myself for my college season, and to play amongst good friends.
As a returning college player with a few years of Legion under your belt, what will you remember most about being on the team and representing Franklin County? The thing I'm going to remember most about playing for Franklin County Post 01 over the years is the people who I have played with. I've played here for three years, and I’ve met and played along with lots of different baseball players who are at different levels of the game which I try to pick apart and incorporate into my own making myself a better ball player. I’ve also played with a lot of great people and have made a lot of good friendships.
Post 01 coach Travis Myers: Matt is our leader on the field. He’s one of the hardest workers I’ve ever coached. He’s the first to arrive and the last to leave the field (even during optional batting practices), and he’s the perfect role model for our younger players to observe and play with. Matt is our lockdown center fielder but also has excelled as a catcher, third baseman and pitcher. Offensively, he hits for power and average. He leads the team in hits and on base percentage. This is Matt's last year of eligibility for Legion as he will continue his baseball career in college. Matt has a very bright future in the game of baseball.
