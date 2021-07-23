Matt Gonyeau
What have you taken away from playing Legion baseball? Playing Legion baseball this summer has really been interesting compared to my past summer ball experiences. The competition and intensity level are so much higher than what I've experienced in the past. Everything is moving at a much faster pace, which I love, because I want to get to that next level; this is perfect to help improve my game.
Do you have a game that's stood out to you this summer? A game that has stood out the most to me so far this season was against the Plattsburgh Mariners. It was a scrimmage, so every inning, the Mariners put in a different pitcher, and every pitcher was throwing really well. They were all college-level pitchers, and it was really fun to face them. I think that I either went 1/3 or 0/3 against them, but it was interesting to see what the next level of baseball looks like, and it really helped improve my game going forwards on what to expect in the future.
What about you makes you a good competitor? I think what makes me a good competitor is not backing down from a battle. I try my best to make every at-bat challenging and difficult for the pitcher. Even if I get out or strikeout, I try to learn from that at-bat on what to fix or how to approach when I get up to the plate next time. The coaches here have really helped me out on becoming a great competitor, too, whether it's working on my swing mechanics all the way to my mental approach.
Gonyeau's stats - .205AVG, .333OBP, 5RBI, 10R, 6BB
Eli Calhoun
Have you enjoyed playing with guys from other schools, and what are some things you've liked about the chemistry of this team? I really enjoy playing with guys from other teams. Everyone has played against each other in Little League or highsc hool, so I think that makes our chemistry even better. Everyone is supportive of each other, and we like to have a good time and play baseball.
How long have you been playing baseball, and what do you enjoy about the game? I've been playing baseball since t-ball. I like the competitive aspect of the sport. I love being on the mound, coming into the game with runners on, trying to close out the inning, and coming into the dugout with everyone excited after.
How do you see this summer baseball helping you prepare for your next school season? Being one of the youngest kids on the team, the older kids have helped me out, whether it's Taylor Yates giving me advice on first base or CJ McAllister helping me out with pitcher and catcher stuff. Coach (Josh) Laroche and Coach (Alec) Burns have helped me with the mental aspect of the game, focusing on making the next play or knowing what you're going to do at the plate.
Eli's stats- 5.2IP, 6K
