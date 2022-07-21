Q&A with Kolby Williams
Kolby Williams graduated with the BFA-St. Albans class of 2022 and was a member of the Bobwhites baseball team.
What have you enjoyed about the Legion baseball season? I’ve enjoyed the opportunities I've been given and the teammates I've been surrounded with while playing and having fun.
What motivates you to play summer ball? What really motivated me to play summer ball was that I was asked to play for the team by multiple people, and what really got me motivated to actually join the team was that there was a chance I was going to see the field. I saw it as a opportunity to really improve with my skills all around as a player
What do you think is this team's greatest strength? I think the team's greatest strength is really putting in a good fight in games. I also feel this team has everyone's back on every single mistake made. That can go a long way for a baseball team when it comes to winning games and staying positive.
Post 01 coach Michael Graham Kolby Williams: Kolby was a late pick up for Post 01, and he has fit in with this team really nicely. He’s a quiet and positive presence in the dugout. He doesn't get very much attention because of this and lets his play tell his story. Always gives 100%. He’s played very solid defense and has pitched very well. He’s also had some nice games with the bat though not as consistent as he would like. He’s come in some tough situations and has pulled us out of them. He’s another young man who’s just great to be around. He just wants to play baseball and have fun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.