Q&A with Isaac Gratton
What three things do you love about the game of baseball? I love playing the game with my friends, competing, and relaxing and having fun.
How have you improved as a player this summer? I improved my skills as an infielder this season having a role of playing middle infield.
How does the mental side of baseball make success even sweeter? The mental side of baseball has helped me achieve more success as I’ve learned how to approach certain situations in a way that works for me.
Post 01 coach Michael Graham on Isaac Gratton: Isaac is another player who is vocal. He has played a little bit of everything for Post 01 this year. He has played the infield which is not where he has typically played, and he has done a great job there. He has played some very solid defense in the outfield as well. He is another who has struggled getting his bat going, but he has found other ways of getting on base. He is the first player I have ever seen get hit by a pitch more than he has walked. He is up near the top with his OBP at .362.
