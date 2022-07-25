Q&A with Gavin Nichols
If you’ve seen Gavin Nichols on the diamond, you’d probably be surprised to find out he just completed his freshman year at Missisquoi Valley Union High School. The standout catcher played with power and instinct beyond his years. He transferred that seamlessly to Franklin County Post 01 this summer.
What do you enjoy most about the catcher's position? What I enjoy most about being a catcher is being able to see the whole field and see every play and have a part in it.
What did you find to be different about competing at the Legion Baseball level, as compared to high school? I feel I've seen better pitching–seeing kids who are older with better junk and more experience.
What three things do you love about the game of baseball? I love the mental part of the game; your not thinking about anything besides the play. If you make a bad play, the next play could be your redemption, so you can never overthink. I like baseball cause when you're up you can't stop trying because things turn around quickly; the best team doesn't always win. I love baseball fields; every fields is unique. The fields and surface are different at every location.
Post 01 coach Michael Graham on Gavin Nichols: Gavin is kind of the class clown. I don't say that in a negative sense. Gavin is the kid you want in the clubhouse when things just aren't going the way you hope. He will always make you laugh. He is our youngest player, but always came to play. He is a kid I can trust to make a good throw from the catcher's position and he threw out several batters trying to steal as well as picking them off. He also swung a good bat for Post 01 this year. The future is bright for this kid. Very bright.
