Eli Calhoun, a 2023 graduate of Missisquoi Valley Union High School, brings a calm presence and an excellent work ethic to the teams he plays on. This spring Calhoun was a major factor in MVU’s extraordinary varsity season, helping the Thunderbirds reach the D2 semi-final.
Q&A with Eli Calhoun
How have you embraced the responsibility of being one of the older players on the team this year? I remember being the youngest kid on my Legion team, and watching how the older kid set an example on the field made an impact on me. I want to embrace that same leadership and make that impact I felt during my first year at Post 1.
What do you enjoy about playing Legion baseball and representing your community and the American Legion? This is my third year playing for Post 1. I love returning every summer and seeing new teammates and returning teammates I didn't see during your high school baseball season. Post 1 baseball is made up of Franklin County's best baseball players; I enjoy coming out and representing our Legion and competing for a title every year.
What three things do you like about playing with players from other communities? It's always fun playing against your Franklin County rivals during the high school baseball season, but it's even more fun being on a team together. Everyone's high school coach coaches differently, so it's nice coming into our Post 1 season with everyone's different approaches and mindsets and being able to work together. We have all grown up together playing baseball with or against each other, so our chemistry is already there.
Post 01 Coach Travis Myers: Eli is our ace on the mound and leader on the team. When he’s dealing, we have a chance to win no matter who the opponent is. He leads the team in ERA, Ks and innings pitched so far this season. Coming off a dominant high school season, we knew he would continue to compete in Legion on the mound. What is also impressive, has been his ability to fill in at different positions and at the plate for Post 01. He’s hit the ball very well this year, and he has really helped in the outfield and at first base this season. He’s a returning player, but he does have more eligibility after he continues his baseball career in college. He has a really bright future in the game of baseball.
