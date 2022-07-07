Q&A with Eli Calhoun
What have you enjoyed most about the American Legion Baseball season? What I’ve enjoyed most about this Legion is the group of people I get to play baseball with. We're are all close outside of baseball. So, when it comes to the ball field We already have the chemistry built.
Could you share one game highlight that stands out to you this season? The one game highlight that stands out for me was when we traveled to Champlain Valley Union for a game. It was 49 degrees out and windy with rain coming down, and we won 16 to 15. We kept fighting all game and didn't show any signs of giving up, even with all the adversity. That to me is a sign of big things to come.
What are three things you enjoy about the game of baseball? One of my favorite things about baseball is the competitiveness, especially late in the game with the score being close. My second favorite thing about baseball is being on the mound, and setting the pace of the game and being in control. My third favorite thing is being able to play with kids from other schools and getting to meet new people through summer ball.
Franklin County Post 01 Legion coach Michael Graham on Eli Calhoun: Eli carries a very positive attitude. He supports his teammates and picks them up when they make an error or a mental mistake. He has been the most consistent pitcher this season posting a sub 2.00 era. He is another smart player who knows what his strengths are and where he needs to work.
STATS: Record: two wins 0 losses, ERA 1.54, 15 strikeouts and has only allowed three earned runs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.