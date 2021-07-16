Colbey Theberge
What's been your favorite part of getting back on the diamond this summer? My favorite part of playing one last time has been getting the chance to play on a competitive team again. It's just nice to play baseball again.
After missing your senior season, what did it mean to get another season in the field with your cousin Avery? It's been great being able to play with Avery again. We've always played together or against each other since we've started playing sports.
How did you prepare to get back on the field after a year off, and what's it been like spending the summer with the team? Avery and I went around throwing and hitting a little bit to get ready for playing again, and I stayed in shape by chasing cows around. It's been great to play as a team again; there's nothing like being a part of a competitive team. You don't realize what it's like until you don't have it.
Colbey’s stats: .250 AVG, .526OBP, 6BB,4R, 8.1IP, 4K
Joey Nachaczeswki
What are three things that stand out to you about the Legion season? Three things that stand out to me about Legion are:
1. the level that everyone plays at; everyone has a great understanding of the game and can perform very well, which has improved my level of play and made me realize more about the game.
2. The bond between the players and coaches; the coaches do a great job talking to the players and also have a little fun while coaching
3. I've enjoyed talking to my teammates during practices and games and hyping each other up during an at-bat or in the field; it's all just amazing.
What do you love about pitching? The thing I love the most about pitching is it becomes your game and you're in control; when I'm pitching, my mind is completely empty, and I'm just so zoned in on the game. I call it a "white moment," and to me, that means time acts like it's moving in slow motion; my mind is just in another world, and I feel like no one can stop me; that's what I love the most.
What drew you to play and keep playing baseball? I've been involved in the game of baseball since I was very little. My father coached me from my first day of baseball and still does when he gets the chance; he's taught me a lot about the meaning of the game along with life lessons. I'm the person I am today because of my father (Jay) and mother (Michelle)--the countless drives to games and practices, pre-game talks, and sitting in the rain have meant a lot to me.
I can't thank them enough; this is more than just a game to me it's a lifestyle, and it will always be like that in my future. I hope to pass it on to the next generation.
I keep playing to this day because all the love and motivation of my parents and coaches always push me to do more and keep working hard and never give up, so thank you all for the support!
Joey’s stats: .350 OBP, 5RBI, 6R, 7BB
