Beau Reynolds made his varsity debut with the Missisquoi Valley Union Thunderbirds during the 2023 season. He joined the Post 01 team as one of the younger players and has fit right in with the team thanks to his hard work and his love of the game.
Q&A with Beau Reynolds
What has it been like playing against older players, including college-age athletes? I like to play with the older guys because they push me to play at a higher level of baseball than I'm used to.
What three things have you enjoyed most about playing summer baseball? The thing I like most about playing summer baseball is just having fun with the team and making memories; I also like getting extra time on the baseball field.
How will playing this summer help you with your high school season next spring? Playing Legion ball will help me next season because we are facing older guys and college athletes who pitch faster and hit the ball harder than I'm used to. It forces me to play at a higher level and get used to that type of baseball.
Post 01 Coach Travis Myers: Beau has stepped up this season and gained some quality experience at the Legion level. He has a great attitude and works hard at the game of baseball. He has always had a beautiful left handed swing, and this season his confidence has really grown at the plate. He puts together quality at bats and has come through big for us with timely hits. Defensively Beau plays first base and outfield. He’s a natural at first, and routinely picks short hops from our infielders. He’s one of our younger players, but he handles the high level of competition very well. He has a very bright future in baseball for Franklin County.
