Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...All of northern New York and Vermont. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Another round of heavy, scattered thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainfall is expected. Rainfall may exceed 1.5 inches in an hour which would result in flash flooding. Saturated soil conditions will cause rainfall to runoff into creeks and streams, which remain high or near record levels. - Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&