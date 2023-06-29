Austin Stuart completed his sophomore year with BFA-St. Albans, earning an All-Metro First Team for his varsity season with the Bobwhites.
Q&A with Austin Stuart
What have you enjoyed about playing Legion Baseball? Some things I’ve enjoyed about Legion Baseball so far is the maturity of my teammates and other teams as well. They show up, do their jobs, and have fun doing it. I also enjoy being able to reconnect with kids from other high schools I was on a team with in the past.
What do you like about playing summer ball in general? It's nice to reconnect with older teammates but also that it’s something to do during the summer as well. Keeps me busy for the most part.
What have you enjoyed about working with your Legion coaches? I’ve enjoyed seeing how they coach the team and how they react when we, as a team, are either up or down or how we put pressure on teams and how they put pressure on us.
Post 01 Legion coach Travis Myers: This is Austin’s first year on the legion team, and he has quickly found his groove. Defensively he’s played at first and third base, designated hitter, catcher, and pitcher already for us this year. He’s our clean-up hitter and absolutely destroys baseballs at the plate. Austin is one of our younger players, but you wouldn’t know it by his presence and confidence on the field. He’s an exciting player with an extremely bright future for Post 01.
