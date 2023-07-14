Andrew Fiske graduated from BFA-St. Albans in the spring of 2023; he was an integral part of the Bobwhites’ pitching staff.
Q&A with Andrew Fiske
What have you enjoyed about playing with athletes from all over Franklin County? I really like playing with people from other towns; I’ve played with just about everyone on this team. It's just nice to see the skill levels from different towns all competing for the same thing.
What have you found to be different about competing against college aged players during the Legion season? I find playing against college aged players is harder. I have to throw harder and think about my options for a pitch I'm going to throw to either strike a batter out or get a little hit so my teammates can field and make the plays.
Do you have a pitching outing from the season that stands out? I don't really have a pitching outing that stands out. I just like to throw strikes where kids can hit it and my teammates can make the plays for me. It makes my job as a pitcher easier when I know I have a team behind me to make the plays.
Post 01 coach Travis Myers: Andrew is a great example of how hard work and determination translate into success on the field. He finally got his opportunity during high school ball this spring on the mound, and he continues to shine in Legion ball. He keeps hitters off balance and mixes pitches deep into counts. When he’s dealing, we’re going to have a chance to win. He has also earned playing time at second base this year. I’m looking forward to seeing him continue to grow this year and help the team as we wind down the season this summer.
