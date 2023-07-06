AJ Dennett just finished his sophomore year with Missisquoi Valley Union; the Thunderbirds baseball team had an outstanding season, losing only one regular season game.
Q&A with AJ Dennett
What have you enjoyed about playing Legion baseball with players from throughout Franklin County? I’ve enjoyed the diversity that other players outside of my high school organization bring to the field. It allows you to grow as a player yourself as you have to make adjustments playing with athletes that you're not used to playing with everyday.
Do you feel a sense of pride in representing Franklin County? I certainly feel a sense of pride. It's an honor, at such a young age, to play for a team that has historically put forth some competitive baseball. In addition, playing for the Legion and for what the organization represents to America Veterans is very meaningful to me. It's a way to give back to the community, to advocate for patriotism and to honor the wartime veterans.
How has this season expanded your perspective on the game and helped you grow as a player and teammate? I’ve been able to expand my perspective of the game because of the opportunity to play with college baseball players. This brings a whole new challenge to the game for me. It’s allowed me to grow by being a more disciplined batter, as some of the pitching has been more consistent and the throwing is harder. I feel that offensively and defensively you have to be more strategic and purposeful in your game. However, I enjoy the challenge as it pushes me to be a better player myself.
Post 01 coach Travis Myers: AJ is clutch; every time we need him to get us out of a jam on the mound or get a big hit at the plate, AJ always comes through. He keeps hitters off balance and entices ground balls with his movement of pitches on the mound. He also plays first base and has a great glove picking balls in the dirt. Offensively, he crushes the ball. He’s one of our younger players, and this is his first year at the Legion level, but his confidence at the plate is very impressive. I’m excited to see AJ continue to play baseball for a few more years in Franklin County.
