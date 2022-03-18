Lee Tourville was selected to coach this year’s D3/D4 All-Star North girls’ team and will be at the helm on Sunday, March 20, at Champlain Valley Union as the North takes on the South at 11 am.
“This is my second opportunity to coach an all star team, and I have such a blast doing it.
You get all of the girls you’ve been competing against in one gym and on the same team, and now it’s ok to cheer for all of them,” said Tourville.
“I’ll also get one more game with my senior, Hazel Albee. After four years coaching her, getting one more game with her as an all-star will be pretty special.”
The teams get one practice to prepare for the game; Tourville explained the routine: “Everyone introduces themselves and shares a highlight from their season. It ranges from playing at the Aud to playing in their senior game. Next, we break the girls up into three teams because on Sunday each half has three 6-minute shifts so everyone gets the same opportunity to showcase their skills.”
Tourville explained the preparation for the 3-point contest: “Everyone shoots 3-pointers for a minute to see who the top two are; they will be competing in a 3-point contest at half time. All 15 girls were great shooters and very competitive but Colleen Flinn from Danville and Emma Parkin from Oxbow came out on top and will be competing for the North.”
A scrimmage was next on Tourville’s agenda: “We have the girls scrimmage since most haven’t touched a basketball in a few weeks. It didn’t take long to shake the rust off and then it was game on. All three groups played as if they’d been playing together all season; for most it was their first time meeting each other, never mind playing together. It was some of the best basketball I’ve watched all season; we’ve got a super talented group.”
Tourville ended the night with a cheer: “We came together and we all put our hands in and did our cheer; they chose to yell ‘Family’.”
Tourville, who’s coached through two COVID season, was glad for a return to normalcy.
“It felt so good to have them all come into the gym without having to wear their masks; you could actually see who you’ve been competing against these past two seasons. Being the coach to these kids is really special. For some this could be the last organized basketball game they’ll ever play in so it’s 100 percent about having fun. Of course there wasn’t one in that gym that didn't understand how important it will be to take it all in on Sunday, and I know this team will compete and play for the win.”
