The BFA Track team had an outstanding season with many Personal Bests, new additions to the BFA Top 10 List, and Championships qualified for. The team had six athletes qualify for the New Balance National Track Championships at Franklin Field in Philadelphia. Aiyana Auer qualified in Javelin but was unable to attend due to a pre planned trip abroad.
Freshman Asher St.Pierre qualified for the 400m Hurdles, but the event had met the entry limit, and he was unable to register. Freshmen Kaitlyn Lumbra and Jacoby Soter both qualified for the Freshman Mile. Both had solid races for their first races at the National level. Kaitlyn placed 16th in 5:19.71, making her the third-fastest girl for BFA in the Mile. Jacoby placed 59th in 4:44.93, making him the eighth-fastest boy for BFA in the Mile. Lauryn Johnson competed in the Rising Stars Javelin and placed 26th with a throw of 99' 8". Lauryn owns the fourth-best throw in BFA history. Porter Hurteau rounded out the competition running in the Rising Stars Mile. He placed 40th in a time of 4:26.19, making him the third-fastest boy to ever run the Mile for BFA. It was a great experience for our athletes; competing in a huge stadium, with athletes all at the same level as you or better, can be a very humbling and nerve-racking experience. They all handled it very well after a very long tiring season.
Athletes react to New Balance National Track Championships
Porter Hurteau: Nationals this year was a whole new and amazing experience. Last year I went with our 4x800m relay team, and I had all the seniors to guide me. Not having them this year was tough. Walking onto that big stage without them made me appreciate what they did for the program, along with coach Mashtare. I felt a sense of pride too. I achieved my goal of qualifying individually, and going down there and competing on the biggest high school stage in the country was incredible. I'm looking forward to another opportunity next year, and I hope to represent BFA at that level again.
Jacoby Soter: Once I knew I was close to qualifying for Nationals in the Freshman One Mile, I made it my goal to be able to attend. Out of all the Freshman male track athletes in Vermont, only two qualified for this meet. I was proud to represent on a national scale.
Walking into the stadium for the first time was amazing; the track felt so much bigger. The entire vibe of the campus, the huge arena, the music, the crowds, all of it was just awesome. The competition was tough; these are some of the best runners my age in the country. I tried to soak it all in, and I knew it was a privilege to participate. The amazing experience motivates me to make it back there again!
Kaitlyn Lumbra: When I walked into the stadium at Nationals, I was shocked; it was so amazing. I just stood there and tried to take it all in. As it got closer to race time, I was nervous but excited to be racing in such a huge event. I met a bunch of competitors, and all the girls were so nice. I had such a great time talking to them and racing against them. They were all amazing runners and people. I feel so fortunate to have made it there. We stayed most of the day to watch many events, which was such a cool experience. I've already started training for next year, and this experience motivates me to work even harder to get back to Nationals.
Lauryn Johnson: Going to the New Balance Outdoor Nationals this year was an absolute pleasure and an incredible experience. When I first walked into the facility, I was immediately in awe. It was everything and more than I had imagined. Knowing that the athletes there were the best of the best and that these athletes could be future stars in the track and field world was also awesome to think about. Before I got to throw, I checked out the entire throwing facility. It was awesome and felt very welcoming and exciting, even though it was a decent distance from the track stadium. I got to throw with some of the nation's best throwers which made the atmosphere feel very competitive but also relaxed at the same time. Athletes were supporting other athletes, and it was a great feeling being there. New Balance Outdoor Nationals was an incredible experience. Next outdoor track season, I hope to qualify for the Championship division for Javelin to compete with the best of the best.
