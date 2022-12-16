Lauren-Kate Garceau has added her name to a growing list of BFA-St. Albans' runners who've been able to continue their running careers at the collegiate level. On Thursday, Dec. 15, Garceau signed her letter of intent to run at the NCAA Division 2, St. Anselm College in Manchester, NH, in the fall of 2023.
Garceau is a multi-sport athlete who competes in cross country running, indoor track, basketball, and track and field.
Q&A with Lauren-Kate Garceau
What did it mean to you to see so many people come out and celebrate your college signing with you? I'm so glad they came to support me today, and I'm so glad they could support me over the last three or four years.
Why did you choose St. Anselm College? The campus is gorgeous, and it's such a small and close community; it's similar to what we have at BFA-St. Albans--the traditions and pride they take in their school. I want to be part of that over the next four years of college.
What are you looking forward to about running in college? I'm excited to live outside Vermont, start a new chapter, and have fun with a new experience.
What will you remember most about your time running for BFA-St. Albans? I'll remember the support of my teammates, classmates, teachers, and the community.
Do you remember a specific event from your high school running career? I'll always remember our out-of-state meets at Manchester, NH, and Saratoga, NY. I'll especially remember winning the freshmen race at Manchester. It was an amazing feeling, and I was so grateful for the support from my team and everyone at the finish line.
Would you like to thank your BFA-St. Albans' coaches? I want to thank them; I'm so glad I had three amazing coaches, and I'm so grateful I could run for them for the last four years.
Do you have any words of wisdom for runners coming up? Have fun; you're only in high school for a short time, and it goes by so fast. Everyone says that, but it's true. Enjoy it and take in every moment!
Q&A with BFA-St. Albans cross country coach Mike Mashtare
What does it mean to you to see your athletes enjoy running so much that they choose to run at the collegiate level? It means a lot to me that athletes are willing to become life-long runners. They run in college to be competitive, but I love going to a road race and seeing kids I've had over the years still running and racing. It's so heartwarming; I'm glad I've been able to share my passion and love of the sport.
What has Lauren-Kate brought to your team as a person? She's a very genuine person and cares about all her teammates. She's willing to take anyone under her wing. She's very nurturing, and when she's running, she's happy. It's been fun to watch her mature as a runner and an individual over the last four years.
What does she bring to the team as an athlete? She's so talented and has run fast times since she was a freshman. She's on many of our BFA-St. Albans Top Ten lists in both cross country and track and field. She's a workhorse. She's not afraid to work hard and sets a great example of how hard work leads to success.
