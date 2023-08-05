The Green Mountain Athletic Association has awarded Lauren-Kate Garceau of BFA-St. Albans’ class of 2023 a $1,000 scholarship for her college career. Lauren-Kate got interested in running through the Girl’s on the Run program when she was in elementary school. Her school didn’t have a cross-country team until eighth grade, but she had always planned on running when she got the chance. Lauren-Kate also enjoys paddle boarding and kayaking. Lauren-Kate will attend St. Anselm College in the fall, will and major in Business and Marketing. She will join the varsity cross-country and track teams.
The GMAA is Vermont’s largest running club. Its mission is to promote good health, friendship, and fitness through running. The GMAA sponsors 11 races throughout the year. The fundraiser for the GMAA scholarship is the Red Rocks 5k, which takes place August 12 at Red Rocks Park in South Burlington. Register at www.gmaa.run.
