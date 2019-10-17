HARDWICK — The Enosburg boys soccer team traveled to Hazen Union on Thursday afternoon to take on the Wildcats. The Hornets took a 2-3 loss to Hazen, a team they narrowly edged 2-1 earlier in the season.
Brendan Deuson scored the first goal for Enosburg, followed by Shea Howrigan who tied the game with eight minutes on the clock.
With six minutes remaining, Hazen answered, edging Enosburg for the win.
Enosburg, 10-3-0, is currently ranked second in Division III while Hazen is ranked third with a 10-3-0 record.
Enosburg will play Richford on Saturday at 11:00 in the final game of the regular season.