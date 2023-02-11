RICHFORD - The Winooski Spartans boys' varsity basketball team took control in the fourth quarter, giving them a solid victory over the Richford Falcons on Friday, Feb. 10. Although the final score of 73-50 showed a substantial advantage for the Spartans, the game was very close throughout the first three quarters.
Both teams scored quickly and often in the first quarter. Threes, pull up jumpers, and layups were going in from both sides of the floor. Trading the lead back and forth, neither team could find the edge. The story stayed the same in the second quarter. Great defense from the Falcons forced turnovers, giving them opportunities at the other end. The half ended at 34-29 in the Spartan's favor.
The Falcons came out hot in the third. Forcing more turnovers and hitting the shots they needed to, things were looking good. But, the Spartans wouldn't go down without a fight, clawing their way back to a tie. With the momentum in their favor, the Spartans were able to grab the lead and hold onto it. Turnovers and missed shots plagued the Falcons' offense, giving the Spartans the opportunities they needed to seal the game.
Notable Performances: Jerrick Jacobs led the Faloncs with 15points, and Will Steinhour had 11 points)
