FAIRFAX - The No. 8 BFA-Fairfax Bullets baseball team came out to a strong start in the Wednesday, June 1 D3 first round playoff matchup against the No. 9 Williamstown Blue Devils. Late-game errors for the Bullets and hits from the Williamstown resulted in a 12-5 loss.
Bullet pitcher Evan Fletcher quickly got his first three outs, and the Bullets struck first, with a single from Finn Biggie, driving in runner Ryan Sheehan.
Fletcher continued to pitch well, allowing no runs through two innings. The Bullets added on four runs in the bottom of the second with RBIs coming from Brenden Vincent, Sheehan, and Gabe Nyland-Funke. This gave the Bullets a 5-0 lead going into the third.
In the third inning, a combination of Blue Devil hits and Bullet errors resulted in a 5-5 tie. As the game continued, the Devils were able to score seven more runs, and secure the playoff victory.
Fairfax coach Mike Brown commented on how proud of his team: "I saw the boys really trying to live our process early in a playoff game. We grabbed the momentum early and struck first by scoring in the first inning, but as quickly as that happened it was gone. Its important, as young as we are, to recognize that we’re such a better team today then when the season began."