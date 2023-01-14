HIGHGATE - The MVU Thunderbirds hosted the Middlebury Tigers for a high school boys' basketball matchup on Saturday Jan. 14. The Thunderbirds got behind early in the game and had to crawl their way back point by point. Despite an effective Middlebury offensive attack, the Thunderbirds were able to tie the game in the final quarter. The MVU effort fell short as the buzzer rang, with Middlebury leaving 54-47.
Middlebury was on the board early and often in the first quarter of the ballgame, executing both on the offensive and defensive side of the ball. The Tigers were able to hold MVU to just five points in the first, a three-pointer by Brady Creller and a bucket by Kohl Johnston were the only MVU baskets in the first. At the end of one, Middlebury led 13-5.
The Thunderbirds got their offense going in the second quarter, as Reid Meyers and Caleb Surprise led the offensive effort with five points each. The Tigers fell into foul trouble, giving the Thunderbirds a few opportunities to pull closer on the free-throw line. Meyers splashed a three-pointer for MVU with one second left to cut the Middlebury lead to 26-20 going into halftime.
The third quarter was all threes for the MVU offense as they put away five three-pointers. Creller and Gavin Nichols had two threes each, and Meyers was able to sink one as well. Middlebury answered with a few of their own and held a 41-35 lead going into the final quarter.
Creller started the fourth quarter with two more threes for the MVU offense. This pulled the game to a 43-42 score in favor of the Tigers. Despite MVU’s best effort, Middlebury was able to find a few baskets of their own and hold onto the victory.
After the game, MVU Head Coach Matt Walker spoke of the teams’ effort, “I’m really excited to see Brady Creller get better and better as the season progresses. We buried ourselves early today, and had to fight back the rest of the game. I was proud to watch the guys play hard today.”
MVU scoring leaders: Brady Creller led MVU with 15 points, and Reid Meyers and Gavin Nichols each had eight.
