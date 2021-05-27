ENOSBURG — On Thursday afternoon, Enosburg softball recognized seniors Megan Severance, Lexus Conger, Erin and Kaitlyn Diette, Sophie Burns, Zoe Raymond, and Brianna and Elizabeth Demag.
"Very early in the season, we had a Wiffle ball game and invited the JV team. They didn't want to play JV vs. varsity; they wanted to mix it up," said Enosburg coach Randall Wells.
"This group enjoys being together, and that's what I'm going to remember about them. The seniors are very welcoming to everyone, right down to the freshmen."
The Hornets hosted Vergennes for the senior game, and the Commodores wasted no time getting on the board with a two-run homer in the top of the first. Enosburg pitcher Dana Elkins was stingy with runs after that, allowing only three runs to score in six innings.
Enosburg got on the board in the bottom half of the inning after Burns beat out a throw to first and later stole home for the Hornets' first run.
In the bottom of the second, Severance and Brianna Demag both singled. Burns later scored Severance to tie the game, and Emma Keelty scored plated runners late in the inning to give the Hornets the lead.
In the top of the fourth, Vergennes threatened, but Erin Diette ended the inning with a put-out to first before the Commodores could capitalize.
Keelty doubled in the fourth and scored on Erin Diette's single; Vergennes pushed a run across in the top of the fifth but left a runner stranded at third.
In the Hornets' half of the inning, they broke the game open as Severance and Brianna Demag each doubled and scored runners. Keelty extended the lead, scoring Burns and giving the Hornets the 9-3 lead.
Elkins helped herself in the sixth, catching a ball hit her way and throwing to third for a double play to end the inning and Vergennes' late-game threat.
The sixth inning saw the Hornets tack on four more runs; Elkins hard-hit single drove in a run; Severance was next with a line drive to the outfield for two RBI as Vergennes scrambled to contain the ball. Severance stole home, and Burns dropped a hit into shallow left for an RBI. Keelty picked up two RBI, and the Hornets earned the 16-3 senior night win.
Elkins threw a complete game (six innings) for the Hornets allowing, 3 runs on seven hits, striking out 8, and walking 2.
