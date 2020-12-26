Last night's surprise snow turned the back roads of Franklin into a winter wonderland.

FRANKLIN - Fresh snow blanketed portions of Franklin County on Saturday morning after rain and temps in the 60's melted the snow on Friday. The snow turned the backroads in the town of Franklin into a winter wonderland.
I headed out for a run this morning with Adam and our dog Yadi. We were greeted with the first rays of golden sunlight streaming through the frosty trees. The air was calm and brisk, but not too cold, with temps in the mid-twenties.
Our run took us past Minister Hill's steep cliffs and one of our favorite barns, a beautiful red barn with a silo and high drive built just before the turn of the century.
Getting out in the winter provides some breathtaking views, but it's also a great way to beat the 'winter blues.' Whether you choose to run, walk, hike, cross country ski, or snowshoe, you can enjoy the outdoors without having to make a big financial investment.
