SWANTON — A win against Lamoille Union slipped through the fingers of the Lady T-Birds on Friday evening.
The score of that game, 51-48, and the two previous games, show signs of improvement any coach would be happy with.
The Thunderbirds (2-5) have lost the last three games by seven points or less.
On Friday, MVU and Lamoille were tied at 48 in the fourth. The Lancers pulled out a three-point play to secure the win with seven seconds remaining on the clock.
"It was right down to the wire!" said MVU coach Moses Power. "We had the lead at halftime, they came back and took a late lead on us in the fourth quarter."
Power recounted the shot that secured the game.
"Lamoille had possession with about a minute to go," said Moses. "They slowed the game down, looking for one final shot."
"We played man-to-man defense, very, very disciplined because we were in double bonus."
Lamoille secured the win on a 22-foot jump shot.
"Kudos to the kid who hit it. I congratulated her at the end of the game, and told her that was stone-cold," said Power.
"All in all, it was a good, competitive, physical game with a lot of points scored," said Power. "It was very entertaining to watch."
Power, who took the program this season after Taylor Coppenwrath stepped down, has been pleased with the progress he's seeing.
"It's starting to come together. The girls are starting to play well and the shots are starting to go in as the score reflects. If we can keep this up, we'll be in a lot of ball games," said Power. "It's getting to that fun time again."
"We've got depth on our bench; we don't have any superstars. We all just have to play together, and the girls are starting to understand that and buy into it."
The Thunderbirds will face Milton on Saturday, January 18th in Milton at 11:30.