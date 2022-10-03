The BFA-St. Albans Comets fell by a score of 1-0 to the Colchseter Lakers on Saturday, Oct. 1. Ayla Shea had 21 saves in the contest.
Comet coach Ben Marlow spoke of the team's defensive efforts.
"Ayla had a great game on Saturday! We played great; Ava Moore (Colchester) scored in the final minute of regulation to win the game. And it was a wonderful curling right footed shot from about 18 yards away that went far post," said Marlow.
"Our team defense was really strong again; they held Colchester to zero shots on target in the box, and Ayla did a great job disrupting corner kicks. We had a couple of great chances, with our best coming at the very end of the first half when Cadence Lafferty put a right-footed shot just wide of the post. Overall, it was another game where we continued to learn that we can compete with the very best in the state. There's still plenty we can work on, but we are getting better daily, and it's showing in our confidence."
