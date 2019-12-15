ST. ALBANS - There was no lack of drama to begin the season for the BFA Bobwhites, but it was the Colchester Lakers who were able to spoil the season opener for BFA with a 65-58 overtime victory.
There were times in the contest where the BFA offense was humming, and three-pointers were falling from all over the court, and there were times when quite simply, they were not.
“I think we need to stick to our offensive gameplan a little better. We relied heavily on the three-point shot. When we were hitting them, it felt right, but many of them felt rushed,” BFA coach Matt Toof said.
The offensive inconsistencies from both teams were noticeable, and this resulted in lengthy scoring droughts from both squads.
At first, it was the Bobwhites who had trouble connecting as they fell behind 11-2 before Taylor Yates splashed from distance to slash the lead to 11-6.
This proved to be the start of a hot streak for the Bobwhites as Yates would go on to make another three triples in the quarter to put BFA in front 19-18 at the end of the first quarter.
The Bobwhites carried the momentum into the second quarter when freshman Noah Earl connected from behind the arc on the first shot attempt of his high school career, in turn igniting a raucous BFA crowd as the shot was attempted directly in front of the student section.
After the Earl triple, BFA went on a scoreless streak themselves, and let the Lakers back into the contest after being up by as much as eleven points.
The undersized Lakers were able to control the boards throughout the game, specifically after halftime.
Offensively, Colchester attacked the paint incessantly and scored a majority of their second-half points in the paint.
“The rebounding numbers were unfortunate because we had the size advantage. Technique is involved, but a lot of it comes from heart, effort, and awareness. We lacked that tonight,” Toof said.
The BFA offense got back on track late in the third quarter and stretched the lead to eleven points entering the final frame.
A quick three-ball from Colchester’s Max Grenier and a pair of Jackson Miller free-throws slashed the Lakers' deficit to 47-43 within the first minute of the final frame.
After an unsuccessful BFA offensive possession in which the Bobwhites looked tense, the Lakers took over and connected from deep. This time from the hands of Jackson Valley. The lead was suddenly 47-46.
BFA answered with a triple of their own, but the Lakers had full control of the momentum. Thanks in part to a 17-4 run, Colchester regained the lead for the first time since the opening quarter by a 52-51 margin.
Easy baskets in transition fueled the Laker scoring spurt and a relentless effort to work the ball inside, which BFA struggled to defend.
The Bobwhites had a chance at the charity stripe to break a deadlock and go in front with twenty seconds left in the contest, but both attempts were unsuccessful. This would serve as the last great scoring chance for either team in regulation.
In the extra session, Colchester continued to find success in the paint against a worn-down Bobwhite defense. Couple this with a strong effort from the free-throw line, and the Lakers were able to control the overtime session and down the Bobwhites.
Yates' 20-point season-opening effort led BFA. Peter Jolley added 8 points, while Hunter Livingston and Earl both added 7 points.
Kameron Dunsmore, Charlie Yates, Case Ballard, and Nick Voyer all tallied 4 points.
Mike Lopez de Arana led the Lakers with 21 points.
The Bobwhites travel to Montpelier on Tuesday to face off against U-32 in a game where Matt Toof’s squad looks to be more consistent on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.