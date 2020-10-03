ST. ALBANS — It was a game full of ups and downs for the Bobwhites on senior night. Play got underway after at Collins Perley against the Colchester Lakers after a quick ceremony for senior players Jake Reynolds, Andrew Koval, Parker Horton, Peter Jolley, Collin Jolley, AJ Rainer, Thomas Remillard, Alex O’Dell, and Case Ballard.
The first quarter saw back and forth action highlighted by a stout Bobwhite defense. At 11:27 into the second quarter senior quarterback, Jake Reynolds was able to connect with junior receiver Cole Montagne for a touchdown to put the Whites up 6-0.
BFA attempted to go for the 2-point conversion but was stopped by the Lakers’ defense. Back and forth play resumed until Colchester was able to push up to the 4-yard line where they would score their first touchdown with 3:23 left in the quarter.
The field goal attempt by Lakers’ kicker, senior, Jess Nelson, was good putting them ahead of the Bobwhites 7-6. Following this Colchester stopped BFA’s offense to regain possession and with eight seconds until halftime, would make good on a 30-yard field goal attempt to put them ahead 10-6.
After the half, it was the Lakers’ game. BFA struggled to make complete passes and threw six interceptions over the course of the game. The Bobwhites defense played a stout game but with Colchester in possession for the majority of the second half, the game was over.
The final score was 24-6, as the Lakers would rack up a pair of touchdowns and field goals. While the final result wasn’t what he wanted, Coach Geoff Murray remained upbeat.
“There’s a lot of positives we can take from this. We were on time with our throws and catching the ball, and we started to move the ball. We’ll build off that and get better at it for next week.”
The Bobwhites will look build on what they did right with a complete game when they face off against Middlebury on Tuesday.