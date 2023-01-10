ST. ALBANS - The BFA-St. Albans Bobwhites' varsity basketball team hosted the Colchester Lakers on Tuesday, Jan. 10, taking a 54-51 loss to the visiting team.
The Bobwhites jumped out to a four point lead in the game's first minute on a drive and dish from Isaac Gratton to Reed Stygles and a bucket by Liam Howrigan.
The early lead vanished as Colchester went on a six-point run midway through the quarter, and while the Bobwhites threatened to retake the lead several times, the Lakers kept their opponents just out of reach.
Seth Richards powered through traffic to score on a scoop shot and break the Lakers' momentum, but Colchester's Zach Davis responded with a three-point shot to extend the lead.
Stygles and Richards combined for four points to bring the Bobwhites within one point as the clock fell below two minutes in the first quarter, but Colchester held an 18-12 lead at the end of the first thanks in part to consistent shooting by Freddie Bacon who had six points.
The Bobwhites held the Lakers to seven points in the second quarter while adding nine to their tally.
Gabe Howrigan's three put the Bobwhites within three points of the Lakers early in the second, but Davis answered with a three for the Lakers, nullifying the Bobwhites' gains. Laker pressure also caused trouble for BFA, resulting in several costly turnovers.
Liam Howrigan picked the pocket of a Laker, going coast to coast to put two points on the board midway through the second. The quarter passed quickly as the teams battled for limited gains.
Liam Howrigan went to work again in the quarter's final 30 seconds, working another turnover and scoring on a second breakaway to bring the Bobwhites within four points. The teams headed to the locker rooms with the Lakers ahead 25-21.
In the third quarter, Liam Howrigan led the Bobwhites with six points, and BFA reduced the Lakers' lead to three points. The teams traded buckets and battled on the boards, the Lakers staying just out of reach.
Davis had his strongest offensive quarter of the game, hitting back-to-back, unanswered threes and racking up 13 points for Colchester in the third quarter. He closed the quarter by snatching a rebound and making good on the layup; the Lakers held the 43-36 lead after three.
The Bobwhites had eight minutes to turn the tide in the final quarter, and containing the hot-handed Davis was a top priority. BFA held Davis to five points in the quarter, including three points netted on free throws.
The Lakers stretched the lead to 10 points and went into the bonus in the last half of the fourth, putting the Bobwhites further in the rearview.
The Bobwhites showed some life in the game's final minute as Gabe Howrigan drained a three, and baskets by Liam Howrigan and Reed Styles brought the Bobwhites within three points of the Lakers. Time was on Colchester's side, and they went on to win the game by three points.
Scoring leaders: Liam Howrigan led the Bobwhites with 16 points, Reed Stygles had 14, and Gabe Howrigan had 11. Zack Davis led Colchester with 28 and Freddie Bacon with 12.
