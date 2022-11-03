Congratulations to the Franklin County athletes selected for Lake Division Boys Soccer All League Selections for 2022. We're so glad to have the opportunity to cover your seasons, and we're happy to see each of you receive this recognition!
First Team
Parker Hakey: a sophomore at Missisquoi Valley Union
Second Team
Garrett Fregeau - a senior at MVU
Ray Fournier - a senior at MVU
