Congratulations to the Franklin County athletes selected for Lake Division Boys Soccer All League Selections for 2022. We're so glad to have the opportunity to cover your seasons, and we're happy to see each of you receive this recognition!

First Team

Parker Hakey: a sophomore at Missisquoi Valley Union

Second Team

Garrett Fregeau - a senior at MVU

Ray Fournier - a senior at MVU

