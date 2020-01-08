SWANTON — Playing to a raucous home crowd, the Lady Thunderbirds came out on fire, jumping to a 12-0 lead, playing hard nosed defense and pressuring the Commodores into a multitude of turnovers with a suffocating press.
Led by the tough inside play of Macayla Langlois, who led the team with 14 points, MVU cruised out to a 14-4 advantage after one period of play.
Catherine Paradis started things off by draining a corner three, followed by a tough inside drive by Riley Noel.
On MVU’s next possession, Serena Power took a pass from Noel, drove down the edge of the lane and dished a sweet pass to a cutting Langlois for an easy bucket and a 7-0 lead.
The T-Birds cruised from there, scoring half there total from their previous game.
Vergennes battled back in the second, outscoring MVU 5-2, before the teams traded baskets for the remainder of the half.
As the horn sounded, the T-birds walked off the court up 23-15.
MVU coach Moses Power had a short halftime talk with his girls as they came back onto the court with 6 1/2 minutes left in the half time break.
MVU started the third quarter with pressure defense, causing several turnovers and adding to their lead, scoring 6 of the next 8 points to jump out to a 29-17 lead with 5 minutes left in the quarter.
Langlois score 8 of her game high 14 points in the quarter.
Vergennes banked in a last second shot to make the score 33-21 after three quarters of play.
The Commodores rode the momentum of that last second shot, and jumped on the Thunderbirds, outscoring them 9-0, before MVU scored their first points of the fourth, 4 minutes into the quarter.
Vergennes cut the lead to 3, 35-32 with 1:45 left in the game, but the Lady T-Birds tightened up their defense, created turnovers, and converted them into baskets, to ride to a big 39-32 victory.
Macayla Langlois had 14 points followed by Alexandra Brouillette with 9.
Felicia Poirier led the Commodores with 10 points.