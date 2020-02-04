SWANTON: The lady Thunderbirds earned a commanding 54-13 point win over the Milton Yellow Jackets.
MVU held a 25-6 at the end of the first half and continued to dominate play in the second half.
Macayla Langlois led the Thunderbirds with 18 points in limited minutes, according to MVU coach Moses Power.
“Catherine Paradis also played well again,” said Power. “She had eight points with two more threes. That is 11 in the last three games.”
Power also recognized a freshman who was been contributing.
“McKenzie Vincent was brought up last game and scored 10 points in her home debut.”
Power was pleased with the win against Milton, but he’s looking forward to the upcoming contest between his team and the visiting Enosburg Hornets on Friday.
“Friday is the big one!” said Power. “Tonight we did what we had to do, and we were able to play our entire bench solid minutes.”
The Thunderbirds (4-9) will host Enosburg (11-1) on Friday at 7 pm.