HIGHGATE — To win in playoff hockey don’t give up odd man rushes, protect the house, stay out of the penalty box, and have solid goaltending. Missisquoi Valley Union (MVU) checked all the boxes Wednesday afternoon as they opened their defense of the DII title with a 3-1 victory over the visiting U-32 Raiders.
“It’s hard to beat a team three times,” said coach Brian Fortin. “We know who their players are that we have to stop. We were going to have Breezy (Parent) mark their best player in Renee Robert, but Robert was moved back to defense. We struggled to get shots on net, but this was probably our strongest game defensively all season.”
The first period had zero high lights, with MVU getting a single shot on goal, and that was a backhander from the blue line. The Raiders had 9, but they were easily handled by goalie Madison Conley.
It was halfway through the second period before the Thunderbirds had a shot on net and it was a good one. Naomi Edele and Parent were fighting for the puck along the boards by the face-off dot. Parent got control and had time to look at the net. “I saw a defenseman skate in front of the goalie,” recalled Parent. “The goalie couldn’t see me, so I fired toward the post on the far side and it went in.”
The Raiders then took three penalties in a four minute span and MVU capitalized. First, it was Bri Jarvis who snuck in alone and just missed the top corner. She didn’t miss on the second chance. This time she took advantage of a pinching Raider defenseman by getting the puck by her and going in alone from the far blue line. Jarvis made several head fakes that seemed to freeze goalie Jin Clayton as she stick handled around her for the score.
It looked to be a two goal lead going to the locker room, but the Raiders scored with 9 seconds left to make the score 2-1.
“They had us hemmed in,” explained Fortin on the late tally. “One of the few times in the game. Our newly formed second line of Beth Laroche, Emily Airoldi, and either Naomi Edele or Kayden Lapan played the best they have all season by getting pucks deep and clearing the zone.”
The Thunderbirds almost scored on the first shift of the third period. Jarvis rushed the puck deep into the zone and fed Parent in front, forcing Clayton to make her best save of the game.
U-32 came right back with the closest thing they had to a breakaway all game. Hayley Stefaniak back checked hard and just disrupted the puck carrier enough so the shot went wide.
The Raiders pulled their goalie with 1:20 left and MVU cleared the puck down into the Raider zone. “My teammates were battling down low in their zone,” recalled Parent. “I stayed high hoping for a turn over and I took it from them at the blue line. I like to think that I aimed at the net and the puck went in.”
Even though the Raiders outshot MVU 29-12, the good scoring chances were about the same. “We played poorly at the end of the season,” commented Conley. “But we’ll get it together in the playoffs. Shots are more about quality and not so much quantity.”
“Both teams played good playoff hockey,” concluded Fortin. “Our chances went in and theirs didn’t. Maddie was phenomenal again and she’s working on squaring herself up to the rebounds.”
As far as facing undefeated Spaulding in the semi-finals, Fortin feels confident. “They have played a lot of close games and we faced them last week. We know what they have and I think we can defend better. We have girls who have been to the Gut twice and won, so we have more experience.”