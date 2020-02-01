COLCHESTER — The Thunderbirds traveled to Colchester to take on the Lakers on Friday evening. The teams were tied at 7 apiece at the end of the first quarter and separated by two at the half, with Colchester holding the 22-20 point lead.
The Lakers retained a 36-33 point lead at the end of the third, and earned the 50-42 final in a hard fought battle.
Macayla Langlois 22 had points for MVU, Catherine Paradis had 9 points, Abigail Paquette had 5 points, Mackenzie Vincent had 4 points, Serena Power had 2 points.